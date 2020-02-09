Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,298,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,321,257. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.98 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

