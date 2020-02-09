Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.6% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $202.74. 5,690,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,010,734. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.29. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $138.52 and a 52-week high of $210.13. The company has a market cap of $398.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.04.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,577,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

