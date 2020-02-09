Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75-1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.Vista Outdoor also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.15-0.20 EPS.

NYSE VSTO traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $9.64. 866,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,839. The firm has a market cap of $544.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.29 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.96. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $424.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.47 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VSTO shares. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.88.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.