VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,362 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in VMware were worth $9,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMW. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,043,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of VMware by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,264,299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $189,721,000 after acquiring an additional 670,437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $743,215,000 after acquiring an additional 319,201 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 15,057.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 222,356 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 220,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $319,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,384,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $965,935.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,976,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VMW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of VMware from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $186.00 price target on shares of VMware and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.33.

VMW stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.27. The company had a trading volume of 844,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,961. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.69 and a 1 year high of $206.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.43.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. VMware had a net margin of 67.21% and a return on equity of 61.67%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

