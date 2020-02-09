Volex (LON:VLX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $113.53

Shares of Volex PLC (LON:VLX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $113.53 and traded as high as $156.50. Volex shares last traded at $136.00, with a volume of 815,350 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.70. The stock has a market cap of $203.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 154.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 113.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Volex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.22%.

In related news, insider Daren Morris sold 35,809 shares of Volex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.60), for a total value of £43,686.98 ($57,467.75). Insiders sold 576,557 shares of company stock valued at $79,568,516 in the last 90 days.

About Volex (LON:VLX)

Volex plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies power cords and cable assemblies for consumer electronics, medical equipment, data center, telecommunications, industrial robotics, and automotive industries worldwide. The company's Power Cords division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, vacuum cleaners, and electric vehicles.

