Volution Group PLC (LON:FAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Volution Group PLC (LON:FAN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 219 ($2.88).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FAN shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Volution Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 280 ($3.68) in a report on Friday, January 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Volution Group alerts:

Volution Group stock remained flat at $GBX 224 ($2.95) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 105,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.80 million and a P/E ratio of 24.35. Volution Group has a 12 month low of GBX 145 ($1.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 270.20 ($3.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 242.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 201.47.

In other news, insider Ronnie George sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.03), for a total value of £575,000 ($756,379.90).

Volution Group Company Profile

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.