W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Cut to $326.00

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price objective cut by Buckingham Research from $342.00 to $326.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Buckingham Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GWW. G.Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Gabelli raised shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.82.

GWW stock traded down $8.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $299.70. The company had a trading volume of 578,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,092. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $331.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.00. W W Grainger has a 12 month low of $255.09 and a 12 month high of $346.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that W W Grainger will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 132,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,819,000 after buying an additional 15,569 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

