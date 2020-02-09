Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,341 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,717 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 648.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 47,840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 41,444 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,159,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 415.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 22,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $53.24. 3,378,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,740,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.94. The firm has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

Several analysts have commented on WBA shares. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.69.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.