Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) is Girard Partners LTD.’s 9th Largest Position

Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,911 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.9% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,052.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,744 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 140,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,620,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $341,526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 47,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,169,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $412,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $141.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $257.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.50%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

