Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Raised to $170.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DIS. Imperial Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.36.

NYSE DIS opened at $141.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.52. The company has a market capitalization of $257.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 23,033 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,823 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 40,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 154,178 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

