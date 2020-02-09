WealthTrust Axiom LLC Buys 600 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 112,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1,167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,000,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,947,000 after acquiring an additional 921,736 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 347,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 76,766 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.42.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $27,382.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,843.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,353,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,070 shares of company stock worth $1,871,414 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $44.02. 4,691,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,228,560. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.16.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

