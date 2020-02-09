WealthTrust Axiom LLC Buys 6,500 Shares of Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Zynex were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZYXI. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Zynex in the second quarter worth approximately $8,257,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Zynex in the second quarter worth approximately $6,957,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Zynex by 15.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 40,907 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zynex in the third quarter worth approximately $2,586,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zynex in the third quarter worth approximately $2,345,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynex alerts:

ZYXI traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,914. Zynex Inc. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $330.70 million, a PE ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZYXI. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Zynex Profile

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.