WealthTrust Axiom LLC Decreases Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,754 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,639,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,398,000 after buying an additional 2,011,954 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,519,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.61. The stock had a trading volume of 31,258,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,671,040. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

