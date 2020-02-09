WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 1.68% of Aberdeen Global Income Fund worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter.

FCO stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.30. 40,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,158. Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $8.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

