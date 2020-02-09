WealthTrust Axiom LLC Increases Position in LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 711,813 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 169,625 shares during the period. LiqTech International accounts for approximately 1.4% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in LiqTech International were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LiqTech International by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 930,977 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 373,533 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in LiqTech International by 349.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 603,663 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 469,455 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in LiqTech International during the third quarter worth about $4,284,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in LiqTech International by 65.3% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 317,059 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 125,273 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in LiqTech International by 66.3% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 313,845 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 125,092 shares during the period.

LIQT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of LiqTech International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiqTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.30.

In other LiqTech International news, Director Mark Vernon purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $93,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at $876,429.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $651,300.00.

Shares of LIQT stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,373. LiqTech International Inc has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 million.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

