WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 679 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,316 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 318,826 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $15,402,000 after buying an additional 49,231 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 606,500 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $29,104,000 after buying an additional 316,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Exelon by 19,818.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 537,793 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $25,981,000 after purchasing an additional 535,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price objective on Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 price objective on Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

NYSE EXC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,831,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,852,159. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.12. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

