Weis Markets, Inc. (WMK) to Issue Dividend of $0.31 on March 3rd

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) declared a dividend on Friday, February 7th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Tuesday, March 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.
Shares of NYSE:WMK opened at $38.22 on Friday. Weis Markets has a 12-month low of $35.26 and a 12-month high of $53.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average of $38.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
About Weis Markets
