Weis Markets, Inc. (WMK) to Issue Dividend of $0.31 on March 3rd

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) declared a dividend on Friday, February 7th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Tuesday, March 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE:WMK opened at $38.22 on Friday. Weis Markets has a 12-month low of $35.26 and a 12-month high of $53.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average of $38.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

