Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target to $110.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LDOS. SunTrust Banks reissued a positive rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Leidos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Leidos currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.58.

Shares of LDOS stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.11. 985,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,587. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.59. Leidos has a 1 year low of $59.73 and a 1 year high of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Leidos by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

