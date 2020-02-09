Wells Fargo & Co Increases DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target to $36.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of DXC Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology to $43.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.21.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $32.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $69.45.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 51.0% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,957,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703,155 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,285,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,408,000 after purchasing an additional 949,304 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,226,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,704,000 after purchasing an additional 320,036 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,943,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,061,000 after purchasing an additional 788,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 8.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,164,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,404,000 after purchasing an additional 88,948 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

