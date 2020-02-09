Wells Fargo & Co Increases Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $65.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.58.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $54.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.68 and its 200-day moving average is $55.11. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $41.63 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.94%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $140,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James J. Murphy sold 23,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $1,402,063.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,834.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,370 shares of company stock worth $11,037,648. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,238,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,555 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,267.8% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 115,811 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 110,920 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

