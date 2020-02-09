Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Price Target to $240.00

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.15% from the stock’s current price.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks reissued an “average” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.88.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $210.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Willis Towers Watson has a 52-week low of $160.97 and a 52-week high of $220.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.16.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $7,055,135.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,930,715.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total value of $508,598.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,621.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

