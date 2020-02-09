Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.45

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $64.45 and traded as high as $65.81. Westamerica Bancorporation shares last traded at $65.32, with a volume of 4,854 shares changing hands.

WABC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.75 and a 200 day moving average of $64.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 39.01%. The business had revenue of $51.16 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, Director Edward B. Sylvester sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $330,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,813.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,944,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,007,000 after acquiring an additional 46,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,130,000 after acquiring an additional 40,677 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 443,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 197.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,189,000 after acquiring an additional 109,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

