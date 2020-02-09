Western New England Bancorp’s (WNEB) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their sell rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

WNEB has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Western New England Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet downgraded Western New England Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock remained flat at $$9.20 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 37,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,376. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The firm has a market cap of $244.37 million, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

In other news, EVP Allen J. Miles III sold 2,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $28,469.58. 5.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

