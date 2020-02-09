Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WPRT. BidaskClub downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

WPRT stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 29,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

