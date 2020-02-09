Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Shares Gap Down to $4.36

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.45, but opened at $4.36. Whiting Petroleum shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 13,651,017 shares.

WLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. S&P Equity Research lowered their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $6.60 to $6.14 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Whiting Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 1,279.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,969 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 27,797 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 290.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 318,398 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 236,772 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 313,701 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 195,222 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

