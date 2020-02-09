Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Shares Gap Down to $4.36

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.45, but opened at $4.36. Whiting Petroleum shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 13,651,017 shares.
WLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. S&P Equity Research lowered their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $6.60 to $6.14 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Whiting Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.
About Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)
Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.
