Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 300 Shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 145.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in PVH were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 580.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of PVH by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of PVH by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of PVH by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 764 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on PVH in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on PVH from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PVH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.65.

PVH stock traded down $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.45. 883,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.49. PVH Corp has a 1 year low of $67.41 and a 1 year high of $134.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.87 and a 200-day moving average of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.40.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.57%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PVH Corp will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.