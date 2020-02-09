Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $3.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,058.91. 218,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,182. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,148.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,136.04. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $868.75 and a 12-month high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.47 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AZO. ValuEngine cut shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone to $1,278.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective (up from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,240.40.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

