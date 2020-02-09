Whittier Trust Co. Increases Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $821,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $94,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,656 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,911,129 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $157,402,000 after purchasing an additional 195,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TWTR stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.03. 29,205,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,486,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 9.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.13. Twitter Inc has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $45.85.
In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $234,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,110 shares of company stock worth $1,256,971 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.98.
Twitter Company Profile
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.
