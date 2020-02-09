Whittier Trust Co. Increases Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $821,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $94,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,656 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,911,129 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $157,402,000 after purchasing an additional 195,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWTR stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.03. 29,205,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,486,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 9.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.13. Twitter Inc has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $234,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,110 shares of company stock worth $1,256,971 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.98.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

