Whittier Trust Co. Makes New $82,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,303,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 184.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 272,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after buying an additional 176,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.06. 477,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,854. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $29.54 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0468 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

