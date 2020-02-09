Whittier Trust Co. Purchases New Stake in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth $547,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth $947,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 30,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $2,514,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total value of $890,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,688 shares in the company, valued at $23,890,480.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,046 shares of company stock worth $7,729,590 over the last ninety days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BYND. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bernstein Bank lowered Beyond Meat to a “market perform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.02.

NASDAQ:BYND traded up $4.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,670,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,967,987. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 7.46. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $239.71.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

