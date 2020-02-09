Whittier Trust Co. Sells 878 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in VMware were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in VMware by 2.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in VMware by 9.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,388 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its stake in VMware by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 8,429 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 16.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on VMware in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.33.

NYSE VMW traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.27. 844,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,961. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.43. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.69 and a 1 year high of $206.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. VMware had a return on equity of 61.67% and a net margin of 67.21%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $319,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares in the company, valued at $8,384,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $965,935.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,976,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

