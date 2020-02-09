Whittier Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 93.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 32,238 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.5% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 10,287 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.7% in the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 29,334 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 8,726 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.8% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 25,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,273.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $25.60. 2,322,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,914,779. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.59. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $35.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.18.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

