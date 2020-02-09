WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in WP Carey were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 655.6% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. 56.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WP Carey alerts:

WPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

NYSE:WPC opened at $84.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. WP Carey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.51 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.038 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 76.99%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,679. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.