Wsfs Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,219.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.25 per share, with a total value of $2,003,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,330.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,379,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,261,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $98.09 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.49.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

