XML Financial LLC Invests $6.11 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 44,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,111,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 2.2% of XML Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $136.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,659,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,825. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.94. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $118.42 and a 52 week high of $138.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

