XML Financial LLC Makes New $2.55 Million Investment in Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 86,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,000. Focus Financial Partners comprises approximately 0.9% of XML Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FOCS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $323,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $396,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

FOCS stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.22. 164,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,509. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average is $25.57. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Focus Financial Partners Inc has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $40.36.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.55 million. Focus Financial Partners had a positive return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

