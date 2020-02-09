XML Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

XML Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,779,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,370,000 after acquiring an additional 336,565 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,606,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,968,000 after purchasing an additional 64,880 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,310,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,806,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,794,000 after purchasing an additional 91,667 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,259,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,344,000 after purchasing an additional 499,872 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.11. 5,396,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,631,800. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $38.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1638 per share. This is an increase from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

