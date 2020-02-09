XML Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 17,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 98,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 53.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of WPM stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,854,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average of $27.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of -0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $30.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.93 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

