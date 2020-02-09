XML Financial LLC Takes $1.17 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

MDY traded down $3.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $373.47. 782,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,989. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $328.72 and a fifty-two week high of $383.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $375.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.85.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

