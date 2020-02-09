XML Financial LLC Takes Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Bank of America by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Bank of America by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 36,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 63,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.61. 31,258,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,671,040. The stock has a market cap of $311.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.41. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

