XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) versus CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) Critical Analysis

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) and CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CELYAD SA/ADR has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares XOMA and CELYAD SA/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA $5.30 million 41.03 -$13.34 million ($1.59) -15.63 CELYAD SA/ADR $3.68 million 28.19 -$44.20 million ($3.97) -2.65

XOMA has higher revenue and earnings than CELYAD SA/ADR. XOMA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CELYAD SA/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.2% of XOMA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of CELYAD SA/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of XOMA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares XOMA and CELYAD SA/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA -10.19% -8.93% -2.63% CELYAD SA/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for XOMA and CELYAD SA/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA 0 0 2 0 3.00 CELYAD SA/ADR 0 0 3 0 3.00

XOMA currently has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.66%. CELYAD SA/ADR has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 223.50%. Given CELYAD SA/ADR’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CELYAD SA/ADR is more favorable than XOMA.

Summary

XOMA beats CELYAD SA/ADR on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies. It has research and development collaboration agreements with Novartis Vaccines and Diagnostics, Inc.; Novartis Pharma AG; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Rezolute, Inc.; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. XOMA Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

CELYAD SA/ADR Company Profile

Celyad SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies. The company utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Its CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treats a range of solid and hematologic tumors. The company's lead drug product candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers, including five solid tumors, such as colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast, and pancreatic cancers; and two hematological tumors comprising acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.