Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.96-3.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.31. Xylem also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.96-3.16 EPS.

Xylem stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,496,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,741. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Xylem has a twelve month low of $69.71 and a twelve month high of $87.70.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Xylem will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XYL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Xylem from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Cfra downgraded shares of Xylem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Xylem and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.50.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,260.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $323,380.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,158.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,220 shares of company stock valued at $790,920. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

