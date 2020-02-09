Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 4,834 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,017,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co makes up approximately 1.4% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $108,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 257.1% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.84. The company had a trading volume of 13,171,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,848,196. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.10. The company has a market capitalization of $202.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.