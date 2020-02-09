Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 500 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 526.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $10,060,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $736,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,193.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 913,462 shares of company stock valued at $43,455,356. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.31. 5,680,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,892,598. The company has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

