Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yext from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $24.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Shares of YEXT stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.88. 503,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,240. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.19. Yext has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yext will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $82,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 258,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,269.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $492,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,848,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,749,546.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,281,150. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 23.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 23,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 22.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

