Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.79. Agree Realty reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,036 shares in the company, valued at $419,803.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,273 shares of company stock valued at $89,782. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Agree Realty by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Agree Realty by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 826.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 61,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 55,127 shares during the last quarter.

ADC stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $77.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,480. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.70. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

