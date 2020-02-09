Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) will report $2.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.45 billion. Alcoa reported sales of $2.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year sales of $10.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $10.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.99 billion to $10.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AA. G.Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 323.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter worth $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 58.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AA traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,058,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,789,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.55. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $31.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

