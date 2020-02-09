Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Aspen Group posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aspen Group.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Group to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Aspen Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPU traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. 237,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,817. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $191.90 million, a PE ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, Director C James Jensen sold 13,836 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $108,750.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean sold 21,281 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $155,351.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,804.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,589 shares of company stock valued at $669,432. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 14,972 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 130,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,242,000. 28.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Group (ASPU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.