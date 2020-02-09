Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) to Post $0.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.21. RingCentral reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RingCentral.

Get RingCentral alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNG. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Dougherty & Co raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $198.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.62.

NYSE RNG traded up $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.47. 1,094,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,031. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of -506.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $95.33 and a fifty-two week high of $211.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.38.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 63,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.64, for a total transaction of $10,973,688.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,830 shares in the company, valued at $43,993,851.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $80,847.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,024 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,211.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,362 shares of company stock worth $37,988,415 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in RingCentral by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RingCentral (RNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.