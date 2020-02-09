Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to Post $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.96. Robert Half International posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 41.34% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. CL King assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on Robert Half International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Robert Half International by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the third quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RHI traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.23. 559,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,824. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.39. Robert Half International has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $69.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

